Wearable 2.1 inch color E Ink display unveiled by Plastic Logic

Expect more smart clothing to soon be available sporting E Ink colour displays by Plastic Logic. The new Plastic Logic Legio Colour is a low powered 2.1 inch display offering users a resolution of 240 x 146 pixels. The small display is capable of rendering six colours in the form of red, blue, green, yellow, black, and white. The display is constructed using the companies advanced oTFT (organic Thin Film Transistor) Technology and the displays are high-resolution, lightweight and ultra-low-power.

The Plastic Logic Legio Colour display is more rugged than standard glass-based TFTs and are thinner and lighter, making them ideal for applications such as wearables.

“E Ink is excited to partner with Plastic Logic to offer the world’s first flexible color display technology to customers,” said Johnson Lee, CEO, E Ink. “Plastic Logic’s advanced oTFT displays are more robust than traditional amorphous silicon transistors on plastic substrate, which are more suitable for wearable applications.”

“We are very excited to collaborate with E Ink to provide the market with the world’s first plastic displays using ACeP film,” said Tim Burne, CEO, Plastic Logic. “Our flexible, glass-free displays are a perfect addition to any wearable technology designer’s toolkit – they are extremely lightweight, making them well suited for integration into a host of wearables, including smart jewelry and smart clothing.”

Expect to see the glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs) in new smart clothing in the coming months.

Source : Legio

