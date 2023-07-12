Microsoft launches Collaboration spaces in Viva Sales

Viva Sales now offers a game-changing feature – Collaboration spaces – that sales teams can use to collaborate with colleagues and customers. This innovative feature is designed to help sales teams work more effectively and efficiently. With Collaboration spaces, sales teams can create an organized, tailored space that is specifically designed to meet their unique collaboration needs.

For those unfamiliar with the application Microsoft Viva Sales is a sales enablement platform that provides sales teams with the tools and insights they need to be more effective and productive. It is part of the Microsoft Viva suite of products that are designed to improve employee engagement, learning, and well-being.

Collaboration spaces

Creating a Collaboration space is now easier than ever thanks to Viva Sales’ sales templates. These templates are purpose-built to simplify the process of creating a Collaboration space in Microsoft Teams. By eliminating the need to search for the right place to collaborate, sales teams can save valuable time and focus on what really matters – closing deals.

“We are thrilled to announce the general availability of Collaboration spaces in Viva Sales, transforming the way sales teams collaborate. Collaboration is essential for sales success, yet many organizations struggle to stay organized and find the right digital tools to bring them together. In the pursuit of closing deals, sellers find themselves collaborating with an average of over 15 cross-functional teams within their organizations, while simultaneously serving their customers. This intricate web of interactions adds a significant layer of complexity to their already demanding work.”

There are two sales templates that sales teams can choose from: the Account team template and the Deal room template. Each of these templates is designed to meet the specific needs of sales teams. The Account team template is perfect for seamless collaboration within account teams and with customers. This template can be applied at the team level and linked to a CRM account, providing a comprehensive solution. It comes equipped with predefined channels and pre-pinned apps, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow for effective collaboration.

Deal Room

The Deal room template, on the other hand, is tailored for focused collaboration on deal related activities. This template can be applied at the channel level and linked to a CRM opportunity, providing a dedicated space for efficient teamwork. With predefined channels and pre-pinned apps, it streamlines communication and enhances productivity, allowing sales teams to effectively collaborate and drive successful deal outcomes.

By using Viva Sales’ Collaboration spaces and sales templates, sales teams can work together more effectively and efficiently than ever before. With these tools at their disposal, sales teams can streamline communication, enhance productivity, and close more deals.

Source : Microsoft



