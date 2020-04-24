SONIC DUTCH cold brew coffee maker takes just 5 minutes

Cold brew coffee normally takes quite some time to prepare, although the development team at Sonic Dutch based in New York City has created a new cold brew coffee machine capable of preparing a brew just five minutes thanks to innovative sound wave technology developed by the company. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique cold brew coffeemaker which has launched by Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 45 days remaining.

Earlybird pledges are available from $379 or roughly £308 offering a massive 31% discount off the recommended retail price of $550. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

“Cold brew has become a popular choice by coffee lovers over recent years for a few reasons. It has a lower acidity to regularly brewed coffee and fans of it report a less bitter taste, the flavors often being sweet with a smoother texture. The big drawback of cold brew is making it. To achieve the unique result of cold brew the coffee beans are steeped for more than 10 hours in cold water”

