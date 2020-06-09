Use Coins of Wonder to enhance your tabletop games

Tabletop gamers may be interested in a unique set of coins, aptly named the Coins of Wonder, which have been specifically created to help bring added life to your table top games. Each coin comes with its own gameplay mechanics and rules for instant play and are available either individually or as a set of 12. Early bird pricing starts from just 7 pounds for a single coin with full sets available for £139.

“12 Wondrous Coins, designed with love in England, with accompanying rules for instant use in your Fifth Edition game. Bring them to the table – each has functional gameplay mechanics. Include them in your game to enhance play, captivate players, build narrative and encourage powerful storytelling.

A deck of Gilded-edge Tarot sized Cards – fourteen in total – describe the rules for each Coin of Wonder, with accompanying artwork to heighten immersion and playability, with additional Kickstarter Exclusive cards featuring a charming Monster of unique devising and a fine and handsome Item card.

A heritage, heirloom quality Leather Folder to efficiently found, organise and showcase your Coin collection, and Tarot Cards. Includes note paper for journaling, and a magnifying glass, for observation and study. Make game night unforgettable with the Coins of Wonder!”

For more information on each individual coin jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

