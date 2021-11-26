Coinbase is buying crypto wallet BRD

Coinbase has announced that it is purchasing cryptocurrency wallet BRD in a new deal, how much Coinbase is paying for the company has not been revealed.

The BRD wallet will continue to function until next year an users of the service will be able to switch to the Coinbase Wallet.

We want to thank our loyal and dedicated users who have helped grow our community to over 10M customers around the world. We consider ourselves lucky to have played a role in mainstream cryptocurrency adoption and have thoroughly enjoyed interacting with our user community and dedicated fans.

Today, we would like to share the news that members of our team will be continuing our mission at Coinbase, where we will work together to bring the power of decentralization to even more users around the globe.

At this time, nothing will change in the BRD wallet app and as always, your funds are safe and secure. You may continue to transact normally. In the future, BRD wallet users will have an optional migration path to self custody with Coinbase Wallet, which will include a special gift. Stay tuned for more details to come in 2022.

You can find out more information about the Coinbase and BRD deal over at the BRD website at the link below.

