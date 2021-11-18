Brave browser now features a native crypto wallet without the need for extensions

The development team behind the excellent Brave browser of this week announced the launch of the new Brave Wallet a crypto wallet integrated into the Brave desktop browser, providing users with a secure place to store their crypto portfolio without the need for additional extensions to be loaded into the browser. check out the video below to learn more about the new wallet and its features.

“The crypto boom has vaulted blockchain applications into the mainstream, but like any rapidly-growing innovation, this swift rise is not without challenges. One of the hurdles is the crypto wallet industry’s reliance on extensions, which introduces friction for DApp adoption and often leads to users losing funds via fake extension phishing scams,” said Brian Bondy, CTO and co-founder of Brave. “The Brave Wallet requires no extensions and is instead browser-native, removing key performance and security concerns while preserving the core features of popular crypto wallets. The Brave Wallet offers our over 42 million users, and anyone seeking a crypto wallet without extensions, a high-performance, highly secure, and full-featured wallet built for today’s crypto user.”

Brave browser crypto wallet features :

– See live and historical market graphs (price data powered by CoinGecko)

– Find the best price match against a list of providers with built-in swap functionality

– Send and receive assets

– Buy with fiat via Wyre

– Interact with DApps for any EVM compatible network

– Manage their portfolio — with non-fungible token (NFT) and multi-chain support

– Easily import their wallet from MetaMask and self-custody wallets, or Brave’s legacy Crypto Wallets extension, or hardware wallets such as Trezor and Ledger (no Ledger Live required)

– Send and receive NFTs

” Unlike most crypto wallets, the Brave Wallet does not require extensions; it’s browser-native, reducing security risks and reliance on extra CPU and memory. Users can transact with almost any crypto asset with superior safety and performance, as well as connect with other wallets and Web3 DApps. The Brave Wallet will soon be available on our mobile apps as well. While countless crypto wallet options exist (hot ones and cold ones, hardware ones and software ones), most are browser extensions. These extensions have inherent security risks, are more susceptible to phishing and asset theft, and require extra background processes to run, creating performance issues on users’ devices. “

“The Brave Wallet is a self-custody wallet that is built into the leading secure Web3 Brave browser. The Brave Wallet allows users to connect with hardware wallets like Trezor & Ledger. Users of Brave can continue to use other wallets if they prefer, such as MetaMask or Brave’s legacy wallet named Crypto Wallets. For the first time, all Brave users will have access to Web3 decentralized applications (DApps) without installing browser extensions.”

Source : BraveBrowser

