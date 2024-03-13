Cognition Labs Devin AI software engineer in detail

Meet Devin, a groundbreaking development in the world of artificial intelligence, hailed as the world’s first fully autonomous AI software engineer. This isn’t just any AI; Devin is designed to be a highly efficient, tireless teammate, capable of either collaborating with human engineers or independently handling tasks for review. What sets Devin apart? Its remarkable ability to focus on complex engineering problems, enabling human engineers to allocate their time to more intriguing challenges and ambitious projects.

“With our advances in long-term reasoning and planning, Devin can plan and execute complex engineering tasks requiring thousands of decisions. Devin can recall relevant context at every step, learn over time, and fix mistakes.” – Cognition Labs.

Devin AI Capabilities

Devin can learn how to use unfamiliar technologies.

After reading a blog post, Devin runs ControlNet on Modal to produce images with concealed messages for Sara.

Devin can build and deploy apps end to end.

Devin makes an interactive website which simulates the Game of Life! It incrementally adds features requested by the user and then deploys the app to Netlify.

Devin can autonomously find and fix bugs in codebases.

Devin helps a developer maintain and debug his open source competitive programming book.

Devin can train and fine tune its own AI models.

‍Devin sets up fine tuning for a large language model given only a link to a research repository on GitHub.

Devin can address bugs and feature requests in open source repositories. Given just a link to a GitHub issue, Devin does all the setup and context gathering that is needed.

Given just a link to a GitHub issue, Devin does all the setup and context gathering that is needed. Devin can contribute to mature production repositories. ‍

Devin solves a bug with logarithm calculations in the sympy Python algebra system. Devin sets up the code environment, reproduces the bug, and codes and tests the fix on its own.

Cognition Labs also gave Devin real jobs on Upwork and it could do those too!

‍In the demonstration below, Devin writes and debugs code to run a computer vision model. Devin samples the resulting data and compiles a report at the end.

Devin’s proficiency stems from significant advancements in AI, specifically in areas of long-term reasoning and planning. This allows Devin to undertake and execute sophisticated engineering tasks that necessitate thousands of decisions, recall pertinent context at every juncture, learn progressively, and rectify errors autonomously. Additionally, Devin is equipped with a suite of developer tools—think of the shell, code editor, and a browser, all within a secure computing environment—mirroring the toolkit of its human counterparts.

Cognition Labs

Furthermore, Devin shines in its ability to collaborate actively with users. It keeps you updated on its progress in real-time, incorporates feedback, and engages in design decisions whenever necessary. This level of interaction and collaboration is unprecedented in AI tools and marks a significant stride towards truly interactive AI.

A Glimpse into Devin’s World

Curious about what Devin can do? Here are some highlights:

Learning and Utilizing New Technologies : Devin can swiftly learn to use new technologies, evident from its ability to produce images with concealed messages after digesting a blog post.

: Devin can swiftly learn to use new technologies, evident from its ability to produce images with concealed messages after digesting a blog post. Building and Deploying Applications : From creating an interactive website to incrementally adding features and deploying it, Devin manages these tasks with ease.

: From creating an interactive website to incrementally adding features and deploying it, Devin manages these tasks with ease. Autonomous Debugging : Devin is adept at maintaining and debugging codebases, such as assisting in the upkeep of an open-source programming book.

: Devin is adept at maintaining and debugging codebases, such as assisting in the upkeep of an open-source programming book. AI Model Training : Devin demonstrates its capability to set up and fine-tune AI models, requiring minimal input.

: Devin demonstrates its capability to set up and fine-tune AI models, requiring minimal input. Open Source Contributions : Devin efficiently handles bugs and feature requests in open source projects, streamlining the setup and context gathering process.

: Devin efficiently handles bugs and feature requests in open source projects, streamlining the setup and context gathering process. Production Repository Contributions: A testament to its advanced capabilities, Devin successfully addresses a bug in the sympy Python algebra system, handling everything from setting up the environment to coding and testing the fix.

Moreover, Devin’s ability extends beyond theoretical applications; it has been successfully employed for real jobs on platforms like Upwork, showcasing its practical utility in the workforce.

Devin’s Performance Breakthrough

Devin’s effectiveness was put to the test on SWE-bench, a demanding benchmark that involves resolving real-world GitHub issues from projects like Django and scikit-learn. Impressively, Devin resolved 13.86% of these issues end-to-end—a significant leap from the previous state-of-the-art at 1.96%. This performance, achieved without assistance, starkly contrasts with the outcomes of other models even when they were provided with specific files to edit.

Cognition: The Force Behind Devin

Cognition, an applied AI lab focused on reasoning, is the innovative force behind Devin. The company aims to create AI teammates that far surpass the capabilities of existing AI tools by tackling the complex challenge of reasoning. Cognition’s vision extends beyond coding, aiming to unlock new possibilities across various disciplines, helping people worldwide turn their ideas into reality. With a solid backing, including a $21 million Series A funding led by Founders Fund and support from industry leaders, Cognition is at the forefront of AI research and development.

If you’re intrigued by the possibilities Devin opens up for the future of software engineering, stay tuned for a more detailed technical report from Cognition. As we venture into an era where AI partners with humans in more substantive and collaborative ways, Devin stands as a beacon of the transformative potential AI holds for our world. To learn more about the amazing Devin AI software engineer jump over to the official Cognition Labs website.



