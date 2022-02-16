CoDrone EDU programmable drone designed for home and school education

Educators looking to teach students more about programming, building and flying drones may be interested in a new piece of kit called the CoDrone EDU. Designed for education both in the home and school the drone is easily programmed using Python or Blockly and is equipped with 7 programmable sensors and free online lessons to get you started.

Ready to fly directly from the box the CoDrone EDU drone offers a great starting point for students aged 12 and above. Using it sensors the drone is capable of detecting obstacles, reading different colors and carrying out in a manoeuvre such as flips and twists. Equipped with a durable frame the drone is rugged enough for children to experiment with.

CoDrone EDU programmable drone

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $180 or £243 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In order to bring the cost down to an affordable amount, we have to order at least 1,000 kits from the manufacturer. To get there, we are counting on you. Pledge right now and we will put you on the list to be one of the first to receive the CoDrone EDU so you san start on your adventure in drones and robotics!”

With the assumption that the CoDrone EDU crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the CoDrone EDU educational drone project checkout the promotional video below.

“Global shipping and warehousing logistics is mind-boggling. We have been working with our shipping partner for a decade and now that logistics is going back to normal, we are really confident to achieve our goal and ship all backers in time. Things can still go awry. If they do, we solemnly promise to give you full transparency into the issues and solve them in a way that leaves our backers happy and proud to support our company.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the educational drone, jump over to the official CoDrone EDU crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals