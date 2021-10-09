Coalatree eco-friendly tech-shell outdoor waterproof jacket from $89

Outdoor adventurers or those looking for an eco-friendly outdoor waterproof jacket may be interested in a new design from the team at Coalatree. The Technical Shell outdoor waterproof jacket has been specifically designed to provide an eco-friendly alternative using recyclable materials such as coffee grounds and plastic bottles to create the fabric.

The lightweight waterproof jacket features reinforced seams and a PFC-Free DWR coated design. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $89 or £77 (depending on current exchange rates). “We are excited to offer C0 DWR coating on our technical shell. C0 is the latest and greatest in weather proofing technology. It’s a vegetable based, fluorine-free DWR coating, that’s more durable and better for the environment.”

“We’re back with the latest and greatest; introducing the Barrage Technical Shell. Made from recycled coffee and plastic, waterless dye, and C0 DWR coating, this is our most sustainable piece yet. The fabric feature four-way stretch, so your jacket moves with you. This go-to layer will be your best friend for any trail. “

If the Barrage Technical Shell campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Barrage Technical Shell waterproof jacket project watch the promotional video below.

“PFCs, or Perfluorinated Compounds, are man-made chemicals that have been used in water proofing for years. Although they have kept us dry for many seasons, scientists now have data showing PFCs can wash out of our gear and into our water systems. Our partners use fluorochemical-free DWR coating, that is vegetable based and safe for our ecosystems. “

“Our Barrage Technical Shell is made from S.Cafe fabric. These fibers are spun out of recycled plastics and coffee grounds, saving thousands of pounds of waste from landfills and water systems.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the jacket, jump over to the official Barrage Technical Shell crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

