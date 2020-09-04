CNC ONE powerful, precise, desktop CNC milling machine

German engineering company CNC One has launched a new desktop CNC milling machine via Kickstarter, blasting past their required pledge goal with still 25 days remaining. The campaigners raised over $200,000 and early bird pledges are available from €1,890, with delivery expected take place during March 2021.

The CNC ONE milling machine has been specifically designed to be easy to configure offering powerful precision, and fast operating system. Combining “hassle-free usability with premium components” says CNC One, making it far superior to other machines in its class.

“CNC ONE can machine a wide range of materials at high speeds. Mill a wide variety of materials ranging from soft plastics and wood to PCBs, brass and solid aluminum. CNC ONE is one of the largest CNC routers in its class. The big dimensions and high robustness allow you to mill projects in any size up to 1,000 x 1,000 x 80 mm or 39.4 x 39.4 x 3.2 in.”

“CNC ONE is great for both personal hobby projects and massive business projects, thanks to its immense power and versatile capabilities. CNC ONE is like your first employee that you only pay once and continues to pay for itself time after time. Even if you love working with your hands, not all products can be sold for a profit this way due to time constraints and physical complications. Instead, allow yourself to focus on the creative and fun tasks and let CNC ONE do the rest.”

Source : Kickstarter

