Makers, developers and electronic enthusiasts that would like to learn more about the new Adafruit CLUE sensor packed development board, will be pleased to know the team at Adafruit have created a great resource over on their website. Roughly the same size as the BBC micro:bit and sporting the same edge connector on the bottom offering five big connection pads the CLUE will soon be available to purchase.

“The CLUE is designed for projects that use a ton of sensors – and they’re all built in! So you can start exploring your world, measuring, logging and learning. You can transmit data over Bluetooth to a computer or mobile device for data plotting and logging, or save it to the built in storage.”

Features of the CLUE sensor board include :

– Nordic nRF52840 Bluetooth LE processor – 1 MB of Flash, 256KB RAM, 64 MHz Cortex M4 processor

– 1.3″ 240×240 Color IPS TFT display for high resolution text and graphics

– Power it from any 3-6V battery source (internal regulator and protection diodes)

– Two A / B user buttons and one reset button

– Tons of sensors!

– ST Micro series 9-DoF motion – LSM6DS33 Accel/Gyro + LIS3MDL magnetometer

– APDS9960 Proximity, Light, Color, and Gesture Sensor

– PDM Microphone sound sensor

– SHT Humidity

– BMP280 temperature and barometric pressure/altitude

– RGB NeoPixel indicator LED

– 2 MB internal flash storage for datalogging, images, fonts or CircuitPython code

– Buzzer/speaker for playing tones and beeps

– Two bright white LEDs in front for illumination / color sensing.

– Qwiic / STEMMA QT connector for adding more sensors, motor controllers, or displays over I2C. You can plug in GROVE I2C sensors by using an adapter cable.

– Programmable with Arduino IDE or CircuitPython

Source : Adafruit

