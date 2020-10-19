Cliclap wall organizer and planter

If you are looking for a way to easily organize your work, hobby space or essential items whether it be in the kitchen, office or study, you may be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign for the Cliclap organiser designed and created by the team at Innova. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $159 or £122, offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Cliclap Indiegogo campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Cliclap project watch the promotional video below.

“A magnetic, modular organizer and vertical garden that lets you enhance any surface. Hang with 3M strips that attach quickly and come off cleanly—no nail holes, cracked plaster or sticky residue. Save your time, and eliminate distractions that cause a loss of focus and productivity. Cliclap helps you to stay focus and do better with a clean, clear desk.”

“PAFCAL is an organic product brought in from Japan and the beauty of this product is, it is recyclable. This makes it easier for individual to care for the plants especially those who are too busy at work and home. Which this in place, everyone is able to have their own pot of plant at home without worrying about watering the plant or going through the process to plant a pot of plant at home.”

Using the modular design a wide variety of different containers and organizational solutions are available for all your essentials. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Cliclap crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

