Classic Porsche 911 cars appear at Goodwood

Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and also 60 years of the 911 and it has been showing off some of its classic Porsche 911 cars at Goodwood, which is also celebrating a 75-year anniversary of racing at Goodwood.

Some of the cars included a 911 Carrera 2.8 RSR, and a 974 911 RSR 3.0, you can see more details below on the range of classic Porsche 911 models that hit the track at Goodwood.

Some welcome spring sunshine over West Sussex on Saturday morning had dried the circuit just in time for the first of two days of nose-to-tail racing and high-speed demonstration runs, the highlight of which for many visitors would be a unique celebration of racing 911 cars from across the decades. Thanks to the efforts of Porsche Cars Great Britain, the team at Porsche Heritage and Museum and the team at Goodwood itself, some 19 cars spanning three decades of racing had assembled for this unprecedented parade, creating a colourful chronology of works and customer cars that revealed the diverse history of the 911 in its many competitive guises.

Large crowds were drawn to the paddock all weekend, enjoying such rare sights as the Martini-liveried 911 Carrera 2.8 RSR that, due to its experimental ‘Mary Stuart’ rear wing, was obliged to compete in the prototype class during the 1973 season of the World Sportscar Championship. 50 years ago, with Gijs van Lennep and Herbert Müller at the helm, this car was driven to an historic win at the Targa Florio and an equally remarkable fourth overall at Le Mans, on the coattails of the V12 Matra and Ferrari prototypes.

You can find out more details about the range of classic Porsche 911 cars that were shown off on the track at Goodwood over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche





