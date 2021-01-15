CircuitPython 6.1.0-rc.1 released

Adafruit has today announced the availability of CircuitPython 6.1.0-rc.1, the second release candidate of CircuitPython 6.1.0. CircuitPython has a number of “ports” that are the core implementation for a variety of microcontroller families. Stability varies on a per-port basis. As of this release, atmel-samd, nrf, and stm for the F4 family are stable. cxd56, esp32s2, and stm for other chip families are being actively improved but may be missing functionality and have bugs. litex and mimxrt10xx are in an alpha state and will have bugs and missing functionality.

With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code. It’s that simple.

“Downloads are available from circuitpython.org. The site makes it easy to select the correct file and language for your board. The downloads page is here. Downloads are no longer available from the GitHub release pages because of the large number of files for each release. If you find any issues with this release, please file an issue. If no significant issues are found within a few days, we’ll release this version as stable.”

