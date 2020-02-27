Adafruit have announced the availability of CircuitPython 5.0.0 Release Candidate 0, the final release which is expected to be published as the first 5.x.x stable release. As you would expect this release is the most able to date and the latest major revision of CircuitPython. CircuitPython 5.0.0 features many improvements and enhancements to displayio, including grayscale OLED and e-paper displays, extensive additions and improvements to BLE support for the STM32F4, iMX RT10xx and Sony Spresense microcontroller families, and PWM audio support.

New Features, Updates, and Fixes since 5.0.0 Beta 5

General :

Speed up heap allocation by tracking first free chunk for multiple block sizes. Thanks @tannewt.

Fix crash after empty REPL session. Thanks @tannewt.

Fix MacOS crash when Mac wakes up with an ejected CIRCUITPY. Thanks @tannewt.

Added draft implementation of eveL, the Gameduino low-level bindings. Thanks @jamesbowman.

Allow storage.remount() to work even if MSC is disabled. Thanks @bmeisels.

time.monotonic_ns() is now accurate to microseconds. time.sleep() now rounds to the nearest millisecond. Thanks @dhalbert.

Include filename in "No such file/directory" error messages. Thanks @dhalbert.

Fix os.stat() integer overflow on non-longint builds. Thanks @dhalbert.

Implement to_bytes(..., signed=True). Thanks @dhalbert.

. Thanks @dhalbert. Support echoing of Unicode characters in REPL. Thanks @DavePutz.

Add RTS/CTS and RS485 capabilities to busio.UART . Thanks @mubes.

DISPLAYIO

Update rotation so 0 is the default, making OnDiskBitmap much faster. Thanks @ladyada.

Allow tuple or list for displayio.Palette color. Thanks @dhalbert.

color. Thanks @dhalbert. Fix OnDiskBitmap documentation. Thanks @makermelissa.

NRF and BLE

Add cached buffer on heap for nRF neopixel_write . Thanks @rhooper and @dhalbert.

Add nRF SPIM3 support, allowing 32MHz SPI. Thanks @dhalbert.

Fix using too-small SPI transactions on nRF. Thanks @dhalbert.

Correct I2C frequency setting on nRF. Thanks @dhalbert.

Enable _bleio singleton Adapter when _bleio is imported. Thanks @dhalbert.

Enable _bleio singleton Adapter when _bleio is imported. Thanks @dhalbert.

Improve BLE error messages. Thanks @tannewt.

Source : Adafruit

