Adafruit have announced the availability of CircuitPython 5.0.0 Release Candidate 0, the final release which is expected to be published as the first 5.x.x stable release. As you would expect this release is the most able to date and the latest major revision of CircuitPython. CircuitPython 5.0.0 features many improvements and enhancements to displayio, including grayscale OLED and e-paper displays, extensive additions and improvements to BLE support for the STM32F4, iMX RT10xx and Sony Spresense microcontroller families, and PWM audio support.
New Features, Updates, and Fixes since 5.0.0 Beta 5
General :
- Speed up heap allocation by tracking first free chunk for multiple block sizes. Thanks @tannewt.
- Fix crash after empty REPL session. Thanks @tannewt.
- Fix MacOS crash when Mac wakes up with an ejected CIRCUITPY. Thanks @tannewt.
- Added draft implementation of
eveL, the Gameduino low-level bindings. Thanks @jamesbowman.
- Allow
storage.remount()to work even if MSC is disabled. Thanks @bmeisels.
time.monotonic_ns()is now accurate to microseconds.
time.sleep()now rounds to the nearest millisecond. Thanks @dhalbert.
- Include filename in “No such file/directory” error messages. Thanks @dhalbert.
- Fix
os.stat()integer overflow on non-longint builds. Thanks @dhalbert.
- Implement
to_bytes(..., signed=True). Thanks @dhalbert.
- Support echoing of Unicode characters in REPL. Thanks @DavePutz.
- Add RTS/CTS and RS485 capabilities to
busio.UART. Thanks @mubes.
DISPLAYIO
- Update rotation so 0 is the default, making
OnDiskBitmapmuch faster. Thanks @ladyada.
- Allow tuple or list for
displayio.Palettecolor. Thanks @dhalbert.
- Fix
OnDiskBitmapdocumentation. Thanks @makermelissa.
NRF and BLE
- Add cached buffer on heap for nRF
neopixel_write. Thanks @rhooper and @dhalbert.
- Add nRF SPIM3 support, allowing 32MHz SPI. Thanks @dhalbert.
- Fix using too-small SPI transactions on nRF. Thanks @dhalbert.
- Correct I2C frequency setting on nRF. Thanks @dhalbert.
- Enable
_bleiosingleton
Adapterwhen
_bleiois imported. Thanks @dhalbert.
- Disable experimental BLE file editing service for now. Thanks @tannewt.
- Improve BLE error messages. Thanks @tannewt.
Source : Adafruit