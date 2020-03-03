CircuitPython 5.0.0 stable release now available

Following on from yesterday’s final release candidate the development team at Adafruit responsible for creating the latest CircuitPython 5.0.0, the open source derivative of the MicroPython programming language targeted towards the student and beginner.Have announced its availability as a stable release, providing an easy way two program modern microcontrollers. “CircuitPython is a programming language designed to simplify experimenting and learning to code on low-cost microcontroller boards.”

CircuitPython 5.0.0 features many improvements and enhancements to displayio, including grayscale OLED and e-paper displays, extensive additions and improvements to BLE support, support for the STM32F4, iMX RT10xx and Sony Spresense microcontroller families, and PWM audio support.

CircuitPython is a full Python compiler and runtime that runs on the microcontroller hardware. The user is presented with an interactive prompt (the REPL) to execute supported commands immediately. Included are a selection of core Python libraries. CircuitPython includes modules which give the programmer access to the low-level hardware of Adafruit compatible products as well as higher level libraries for beginners

To download the new stable version of CircuitPython 5.0.0 jump over to the official CircuitPython.org website.

Source : Adafruit

