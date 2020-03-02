CircuitPython 5.0.0 Release Candidate 1 now available

Over the weekend Adafruit has announced the the availability of the first Release Candidate for its latest CircuitPython 5 release. CircuitPython is an open source derivative of the MicroPython programming language targeted towards students and beginners. Offering an easy way to develop and prototype electronic systems offering a software implementation of the Python 3 programming language, written in C.

“CircuitPython is a full Python compiler and runtime that runs on the microcontroller hardware. The user is presented with an interactive prompt (the REPL) to execute supported commands immediately. Included are a selection of core Python libraries. CircuitPython includes modules which give the programmer access to the low-level hardware of Adafruit compatible products as well as higher level libraries for beginners.”

Over the last few months Adafruit has been releasing beta development releases of the CircuitPython 5.0.0 software and has this week released the stable version. CircuitPython 5.0.0 is the latest major revision of CircuitPython and features many improvements and enhancements to displayio, including grayscale OLED and e-paper displays, extensive additions and improvements to BLE support, support for the STM32F4, iMX RT10xx and Sony Spresense microcontroller families, and PWM audio support. For more information and to download the latest version jump over to the official CircuitPython website.

Source : Adafruit

