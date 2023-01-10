Acer Add-In-One 24 Chrome all-in-one ChromeOS workstation

Acer has introduced a new all-in-one ChromeOS workstation in the form of the Acer Add-In-One 24 that will be available to purchase throughout North America sometime during Q1 2023 with prices starting from $610. You can expect the same system to be available throughout Europe during March 2023 priced at €799 excluding VAT.

The Acer Add-In-One 24 ChromeOS workstation features a modular design consisting of an Acer Chromebox CXI5 or a Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 that fits in the dock on the back of the companies 24-inch FHD 10CXI580p monitor. “This design enables the Acer Chromeboxes to be easily swapped for another to facilitate repairs and upgrades with minimal downtime for the user” explains Acer in its press release.

ChromeOS workstation

“Ideal for office workers and meetings, its 115-degree wide-angle 5 MP webcam, dual microphones and dual 4-watt speakers facilitate high-quality video conferences. Multiple AI noise reduction modes suppress background noise to deliver clear audio, even in the busiest of places. For added security, the webcam has a built-in camera shutter to help prevent unintentional image capture from hackers.

The display leverages a premium IPS panel with narrow bezels to deliver accurate images at wide angles, helpful when collaborating with others in front of the computer or juggling multiple applications all at once. Its thin bezels maximize the viewable area to reduce scrolling, while the monitor can be titled between -5 to 25 degrees to suit the optimal and preferred viewing position. Optional touch functionality contributes to smooth and effortless navigation, while the display also has an anti-glare coating to eliminate reflections so it can be used even in bright environments. To prevent tampering from unauthorized personnel, specialized screws help firmly secure the Acer Chromebox CXI5 and the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 at the back of the docking monitor.”

Source : Acer





