Chopard Limited Edition Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph watch $7,970

If you are in the market for a new timepiece you may be interested in the Chopard’s Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph watch now available to purchase priced at $7,970. Featuring a 42 millimetre case made of sandblasted Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) stainless steel and is powered by a COSC-certified precision chronograph movement. “The 33 Mille Miglia Bamford Edition numbered pieces proudly display a sporty and contemporary look thanks to a , an optimally comfortable strap, a dark gray matt dial and highly legible orange markings”.

Limited Edition Chronograph watch

“Thanks to the encounter between the creative worlds of Chopard and Bamford Watch Department, the 33 numbered examples of this limited-edition chronograph watch are characterised by attention to every detail and offer vivid proof of a commitment to craftsmanship and quality expressed through an elegant sports watch.”

The watch features a power reserve of 42 hours and a stop-second function in addition to the movement, together with a powerful COSC-certified chronometer and self-winding mechanical chronograph movement that ticks at 28,800 oscillations per hour (4Hz).

“Since 1988, the Swiss watches developed by Chopard in the framework of its partnership with the 1000 Miglia are equipped with a movement featuring certified precision and a sporty design. By personalising the Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph luxury watch, Bamford Watch Department has delivered its interpretation of an icon from watch wardrobes belonging to gentlemen drivers. “

Source : Chopard

