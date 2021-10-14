Apple Watch Series 7 gets reviewed (Video)

The Apple Watch Series 7 will go on sale tomorrow, the device has been available to pre-order since last Friday and now we get to find out more details about the latest Apple Watch.

The design of the new Apple Watch is very similar to the previous model, the actual watch is apparently a minor upgrade. it comes with a slightly larger display and the watches are slightly larger at 41mm and 45mm as opposed to 40mm and 44mm.

The 45mm model comes with a 1.9 inch display that has a resolution of 484 x 396 pixels and it feature an Apple S7 processor and watchOS 8.

The device is designed to be waterproof up to 50m, so can be used for swimming etc, it comes in a range of colors and in a choice of aluminum, stainless steel and titanium.

Prices for the new Apple Watch Series 7 start at $399 for the 41mm model and $449 for the $429 for the 45mm model. The Titanium models start at $799 and the stainless steel models start at $699.

The new Apple Watch will go on sale worldwide from tomorrow, the device is a minor upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 6, so it may not be worth the upgrade.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

