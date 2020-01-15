Chipolo ONE helps you find your keys and more

Chipolo have launched their latest device to help you find your keys and other things, the Chipolo ONE and it will retail for just $25.

The Chipolo ONE comes with a long battery life and it also features free out of range alerts and more, it will work with both iOS and Android devices.

“We’re building products to give each item the power to be found, making people’s lives easier and supporting them in an affordable, collaborative manner. We know from our community that the most misplaced items are extremely valuable wallets, keys, and phones; this is why we have updated our product line to enhance the features we offer our customers,” explains Primož Zelenšek, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo.

“The ring is louder, which is especially useful if your item is buried under other things, in another room or in a noisy place, and the free out-of-range feature is to show how committed we are in providing value-add services without premium subscription fees. We are the only bluetooth tracking company to offer this on top of all our other services. Furthermore, we’ve partnered with several lost and found communities, to advance our Lost & Found Network.”

You can find out more information about the new Chipolo ONE over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Chipolo

