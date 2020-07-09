Chevy adds features and keeps last year’s pricing for the 2021 Corvette

GM has confirmed that the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette won’t see price increases. That means that the base price of $59,995 for the coupe and $67,495 for the convertible will continue for the 2021 model year. This is despite production issues that GM has had at the factory building the Corvette, which ultimately led to the 2020 production run being cut short.

GM is adding some new features to the mix for the Corvette for 2021. One of the most important of these features is the availability of the Magnetic Select Ride Control suspension as a standalone option for 2020, that suspension was only offered with the Z51 package. It’s unclear how much the standalone option will cost, but as part of the Z51 package, it was an $1895 upgrade.

The 2021 model also gains wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A new safety feature for 2021 disables the transmission if the driver seat belt isn’t buckled. New color options for the year include Silver Flare Metallic, among others.

via Autoblog

