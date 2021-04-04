ChessUp chess computer and connected chessboard from $249

Thanks to over 3,000 backers a new electronic, connected chess computer and board have taken Kickstarter by storm raising over $900,000 with still 24 days remaining. ChessUp is a new chess computer complete with a built-in chess instructor, light indicators, touch sensors, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, companion application and Stockfish AI.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $249 or £181 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ChessUp campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the ChessUp chess computer project play the promotional video below.

“ChessUp allows for live training and analysis. In other words, learn as you play. When you touch a piece, potential moves are highlighted in up to 3 different colors, each representing the quality of the move. Sharpen your skills by playing against the board’s proprietary AI using adaptive training. As you level up, the computer gets tougher, but so does your built-in AI coach. So you can practice strategy and memorize different scenarios.”

“Connect with opponents online with instant matchmaking. ChessUp’s app matches you with people in your skill level so every game is fair, fun and challenging. Or play a ranked game, where the assist will be disabled… obviously. Grab a friend and show off your skills. You can both play with assistance turned on, or leave it off if you really want a challenge.”

“Challenge a friend to a game of blitz chess without having to worry about dealing with a timer. The ChessUp app recognizes when you’ve put down a piece and automatically ticks the timer for you. You just need to focus on crushing your opponent.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the chess computer, jump over to the official ChessUp crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

