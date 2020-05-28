Cheat Sheets cooking system last few hours on Kickstarter, over $2.2 million raised

Cheat Sheets is a new sheet pan cooking system that allows meals to be easily prepared is taking Kickstarter by storm, offering a completely new approach to sheet pan cooking. “Oven-safe, non-stick silicone dividers that will streamline your cooking and divide your ingredients, to make one-pan meals and meal prepping a breeze.” Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Cheat Sheets cooking system which has raised over $1,300,000 thanks to over 16,000 backers via Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are available from $39 or roughly £32 offering a limited time discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020. You can fit up to 6x small portions or 3x large portions on a single sheet pan and with multiple sets.

“Everyone loves sheet pan cooking, but it’s not always as simple as putting everything in the oven together and coming back to find it has all cooked evenly. Reality is, not everything takes the same amount of time to cook. With Cheat Sheets, you can easily remove ingredients when they’re ready and never overcook them again.

We get it… If you’re new to oven cooking, it can feel like a bit of a science experiment that involves a lot of guesswork. That’s why we’ve tested the most popular everyday ingredients and created an easy timing guide so that you’ll get perfect results every time.”

Source : Kickstarter

