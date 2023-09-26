ChatGPT Voice (Beta) iOS and Android support rolls out

OpenAI has recently announced the rollout of new voice and image capabilities in its ChatGPT large language model. This development is set to revolutionize the way users interact with the AI model, offering a more intuitive interface that allows for voice conversations and visual demonstrations.

The new Voice (Beta) feature is now available to ChatGPT Plus users on both iOS and Android platforms. This feature allows users to engage in back-and-forth conversations with their AI assistant using voice commands. Whether you’re on the move, in need of a bedtime story, or looking to settle a dinner table debate, the Voice (Beta) feature is designed to facilitate seamless and convenient interactions.

To access the voice feature, users can navigate to Settings → New Features on the mobile app and opt into voice conversations. Once this is done, tapping the headphone button located in the top-right corner of the home screen will present users with five different voice options to choose from. This variety of voices allows users to personalize their AI assistant to their liking, enhancing the overall user experience.

ChatGPT Voice

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of ChatGPT-4 :

In addition to the voice feature, OpenAI has also introduced image input capabilities to ChatGPT. This feature, which will be generally available to Plus users on all platforms, allows users to show ChatGPT one or more images. This can be particularly useful in a variety of scenarios, such as troubleshooting why a grill won’t start, exploring the contents of a fridge to plan a meal, or analyzing a complex graph for work-related data.

To use the image input feature, users simply need to tap the photo button to capture or choose an image. The feature also allows for the discussion of multiple images and the use of a drawing tool to guide the AI assistant. This tool can be used to focus on a specific part of the image, providing a more detailed and focused analysis.

The rollout of these new features in ChatGPT represents a significant step forward in the evolution of AI technology. By allowing for voice and image inputs, OpenAI is making AI more accessible and intuitive for users, opening up a world of possibilities for how we interact with and utilize AI technology. As these features continue to be refined and expanded upon, it will be interesting to see how they shape the future of AI and its role in our everyday lives.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals