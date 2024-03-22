LOOI converts your old phone into a ChatGPT AI robot

Meet LOOI, a device that’s about to change the way you work and play. It’s not just a stand for your phone; think of it as a friend who can chat with you, keep you entertained, and help organize your life with a dash of charm. LOOI is an innovative device that turns smartphones into interactive desktop ChatGPT AI robots with a range of features and capabilities. It connects to the phone magnetically and is designed to provide both entertainment and practical assistance on the desk.

LOOI is smart. It’s equipped with technology that lets it understand and talk to you just like a real person. This is thanks to something called Natural Language Processing, or NLP for short. It’s the same tech that powers virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa, but LOOI uses it to make your conversations feel more natural and engaging. It’s like having a chat with a friend who happens to be really good at keeping you organized.

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the innovational project from roughly $129 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the normal retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. But LOOI isn’t just about talking. It’s designed to mimic real-life actions, making it seem almost alive on your desk. This isn’t just for fun; it makes your experience with LOOI feel more real, more like interacting with a living being than a piece of technology. And when it comes to charging your phone, LOOI has got you covered with wireless charging. No more fumbling with cables; just place your phone on LOOI, and it’ll charge up, hassle-free.

LOOI AI ChatGPT desktop robot

Your privacy matters, and LOOI knows it. It won’t keep any of your photos or videos without asking you first. You can trust LOOI to respect your personal space and information. Plus, it’s pretty smart about moving around. It has sensors that help it detect obstacles and avoid falling off edges, so it can roam around your desk without any accidents.

LOOI is also thoughtful. It remembers important dates for you and can send out greetings, adding a personal touch to your tech. Need a break from work? LOOI comes with motion-sensing games to help you relax and have a bit of fun. And if you’re on a video call, LOOI can add some cool filters to make the conversation more lively and enjoyable.

If the LOOI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the LOOI AI robot powered by your phone project delve into the promotional video below.

One of the best things about LOOI is that it keeps getting better. It learns and updates itself through the internet, so it’s always ready to meet your changing needs. And it’s not just for English speakers; there are plans to support multiple languages. Plus, if you’re into creating content or developing new ideas, LOOI will have a program for that too.

Worried about whether LOOI will work with your phone? Don’t be. It comes with a magnetic ring accessory that makes it compatible with many different phones and cases. And if you have an old smartphone lying around, LOOI can give it a new purpose, turning it into a desktop robot and helping to cut down on electronic waste.

LOOI is more than just a piece of technology. It’s a companion that brings together practicality and personality. Whether you’re looking to get more done, need a little distraction, or want a tech-savvy sidekick, LOOI is there to make your desk a more delightful place to be. It’s not just about what LOOI can do; it’s about how it makes you feel while you’re doing it. So, if you’re ready for a desk buddy that can charge your phone, remind you of important dates, and even play games with you, LOOI might just be what you’ve been looking for.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the AI robot powered by your phone, jump over to the official LOOI crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



