Quickbee 260W 4 port charging station and power bank

Quickbee is a new 2-in-1 charging station and battery pack capable of providing power to your multiple desktop devices both remotely and while in your office or home. The small portable power station allows you to connect multiple devices simultaneously and is equipped with a display capable of providing real-time wattage transfer data as your devices charge.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $167 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Conventional power banks can only charge a few devices, so you need more than one. Conventional charging experiences of multiple devices generate an entangled web of charging cables and cords, which is messy.

Conventional power banks easily go out of power and take too long to recharge, which leaves your devices out of battery precisely when you need them on their best performance.

If your conventional power bank is constantly leaving you stranded and waiting for it to come back to life when you need it the most, Quickbee is designed to meet all your charging requirements in the fastest and most efficient decluttered, and reliable way ever!”

With the assumption that the Quickbee crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Quickbee charging station project watch the promotional video below.

“You won’t see this anywhere else—literally. L3 is the 8,000mAh power bank that can be recharged in as little as 12 minutes via its accompanying L2 charging dock, bridging the 150w power output that L1 will deliver to ensure you have your L3 up and running to charge your devices in almost no time. Quickbee Powerbank charges 2 devices simultaneously through its 30W Type-C port and its 30W USB-A port.”

“L2’s main function is to keep L3 Power Bank going. We designed it with a special built-in cooling fan that will quickly and continuously dissipate heat while charging other power banks and devices while staying cool enough to never get into overheating risks. Acting as L3’s charging tray and bridging it with L1, L2 will bring it back to life in its full capacity in only 12 minutes—effectively making this the world’s fastest recharging power system. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the charging station, jump over to the official Quickbee crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals