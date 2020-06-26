BondCable self bonding charging cables hit Kickstarter

CleverThings has taken to Kickstarter this month to bring their new and unique self bonding charging cables to market. The aptly named BondCable range allows you to neatly store your charging cables without the need for additional cable ties, straps, elastic bands or similar. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the easy to coil cables. Earlybird pledges are available from $11 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.

“No additional fastener or fancy magnets needed to keep your cables tidy and tangle-free! You can easily manage BondCable neatly on your desk, in your drawer, bag or pocket. No more messy cables lying around Even more tired of replacing damaged cables? Charging cables get damaged and replaced more often than they should. They undergo excessive wear-and-tear from being twisted, bent and pulled when we use or store them untidily. “

“Messy and entangled cables suffer from extra tension and frictional stresses when they are twisted and pulled at force. A Flat-profile cable minimizes twisting and stress on the cable. With its self-bonding cable management, the BondCable is able to achieve extremely high reliability and durability ratings.

The Bondcable is USB-IF compliant with specified test requirements and procedures observed. It has been tested against a series of Weighted Bending Tests (1.1 lb / 500 g, 120° for 10,000 cycles) and Plug-unplug Tests (10,000 times) without any failures.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals