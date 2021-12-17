MECA center screen web camera hits Kickstarter

One of the most infuriating things when web conferencing is the position of web cameras which are normally either position to high or too low, making it impossible to keep eye contact with participants when you are looking at your own screen. Expanding the array of center screen web cameras currently available is the MECA a 3-in-1 web camera which features a pulldown camera that you can position in the center of your screen. The central position allows you to maintain eye contact with other members of your video conference while still seeing their faces.

MECA center screen web camera

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $90 or £67 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Use the MECA prototype to hold a video conference, you can make eye contact with your partner that will make you seem more trustworthy and sincere. The ambient light is always downward, resulting weird shadows on your face. A video light can make you bright. The removable camera has a soft, reusable adhesive on the back that doesn’t leave any residue on the screen nor damage the screen.”

With the assumption that the MECA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the MECA centre screen web camera project checkout the promotional video below.

“Hi, I am Siu Ling Anita, the designer of MECA webcam. I like converse and exchange thoughts with others. I think that eye contact is very important in communication. However, due to the COVID-19, my communication must be online instead of in reality. The light and microphone are necessary as well as the webcam in video coference. So I integrate them together, which improves the efficiency of my video meeting. I believe MECA can also help you make the video conference more successful!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the centre screen web camera, jump over to the official MECA crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

