Conexio Stratus Pro battery-powered cellular IoT prototyping platform

The Conexio Stratus Pro is a innovative cellular IoT prototyping platform designed to transform the way developers create connected electronic projects. Powered by the advanced nRF9161 cellular modem from Nordic Semiconductor, this compact yet powerful development kit offers unparalleled versatility, reliability, and ease of use. Whether it’s asset tracking, environmental monitoring, smart metering, or industrial automation, Stratus Pro is the go-to solution for IoT developers worldwide.

Key Takeaways Powered by nRF9161 cellular modem from Nordic Semiconductor

Supports LTE-M, NB-IoT, and GPS connectivity

Future-proof with DECT NR+ readiness

Integrates with Edge Impulse, Memfault, Golioth, and Datacake

Built-in battery charging, monitoring, and energy-harvesting

Ultra-low power consumption (< 9 µA in low-power mode)

Compact feather form factor with modularity

USB Type-C port for enhanced connectivity

Prepaid global data included (500 MB data, 250 SMS, valid for 10 years)

Service available in over 100 countries

Visual Studio Code plugin support

Unmatched Connectivity and Future-Proofing

The Conexio Stratus Pro ensures your devices stay connected in any environment with its LTE-M, NB-IoT, and GPS connectivity. This enables real-time data transmission and location tracking with minimal power consumption. Additionally, the platform is future-proof with DECT NR+ readiness, ensuring compatibility with emerging cellular standards for enhanced performance and longevity.

Seamless Integration with Leading IoT Platforms

Stratus Pro supports platforms like Edge Impulse, Memfault, and Golioth, leveraging machine learning (ML) to provide seamless Over-the-Air (OTA) updates to your devices. ML capabilities are particularly useful for implementing predictive maintenance in scenarios where uninterrupted operation is crucial, such as in smart factories. For easy data visualization and dashboard creation, Stratus Pro also connects to Datacake, a low-code IoT platform that requires no programming.

Built-In Battery Management and Energy Efficiency

Thanks to the nPM1300 PMIC and fuel gauge, you can remotely monitor your Stratus Pro’s battery vitals and charging status. The platform also features built-in charging circuitry, making it easier to connect to and recharge the Li-Po battery, creating fully energy-autonomous applications. Designed with ultra-low power consumption in mind, Stratus Pro consumes less than 9 µA in its low-power state, making it ideal for numerous battery-operated IoT applications.

Compact and Modular Design

Stratus Pro embraces modularity with its compact feather form factor. Its QWIIC connector and feather-compatible 28 header pins allow for easy integration with additional hardware like cameras, thermometers, or ultrasonic distance sensors. The USB Type-C port enhances its connectivity options, allowing for easy connection with a wide range of devices and accessories, making charging, debugging, and programming a breeze.

Prepaid Global Data and Wide Service Availability

Each Stratus Pro device comes pre-loaded with 500 MB of IoT data and 250 SMS messages, valid for 10 years, with no strings attached. Whether deploying IoT solutions locally or internationally, Stratus Pro offers service availability in over 100 countries. Additionally, migrating Stratus Pro to a local network of choice or provider is easy with eSIM and software SIM support.

Pricing and Availability

The Conexio Stratus Pro is available for purchase via the Crowd Supply website as well as through Conexio’s official website and authorized distributors. Pricing details can be found on the website, with options for bulk purchases and developer kits. The platform is competitively priced to offer excellent value for its advanced features and capabilities. Availability is immediate, with shipping options to various regions worldwide.

The Conexio Stratus Pro stands out as a powerful and versatile cellular IoT prototyping platform, offering unmatched connectivity, future-proofing, and seamless integration with leading IoT platforms. Its built-in battery management, ultra-low power consumption, and modular design make it an ideal choice for developers looking to create innovative IoT solutions. Additionally, the prepaid global data and wide service availability ensure that your devices stay connected anywhere, anytime.

