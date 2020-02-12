Arm announces new Edge processor IPs for Internet of Things (IoT)

This week Arm has announced new additions to its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, including new machine learning (ML) IP, the Arm Cortex -M55 processor and Arm Ethos -U55 NPU, the industry’s first microNPU (Neural Processing Unit) for Cortex-M. The Arm Ethos -U55 NPU has been designed by Arm to deliver a combined 480x leap in ML performance to microcontrollers. For even more demanding ML systems, the Cortex-M55 can be easily paired with the Ethos-U55, Arm’s first microNPU, together delivering a combined 480x increase in ML performance over existing Cortex-M processors says Arm.

“Enabling AI everywhere requires device makers and developers to deliver machine learning locally on billions, and ultimately trillions of devices,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive and IoT Line of Business, Arm. “With these additions to our AI platform, no device is left behind as on-device ML on the tiniest devices will be the new normal, unleashing the potential of AI securely across a vast range of life-changing applications.”

“As the IoT intersects with AI advancements and the rollout of 5G, more on-device intelligence means that smaller, cost-sensitive devices can be smarter and more capable while benefiting from greater privacy and reliability due to less reliance on the cloud or internet. By delivering this intelligence on microcontrollers designed securely from the ground up, Arm is reducing silicon and development costs and speeding up time to market for product manufacturers looking to efficiently enhance digital signal processing (DSP) and ML capabilities on-device.”

Read more about the new Internet of Things technologies over on the official press release. More technical details on Cortex-M55 can be found here and on Ethos-U55 here.

Source : TPU

