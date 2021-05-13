Maco Wing minimalist phone stand from $12

The Maco Wing is a minimalist cell phone stand which is easily attached to the back of your mobile device or case and provides a quick way to angle your screen when watching movies, engaging in video calls and more. The small stand also provides a small amount of space for SIM card and iPhone SIM tool if needed.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $12 or £9 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Maco Wing campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Maco Wing phone stand project view the promotional video below.

“So, how do we create a functional stand that is one of the slimmest in the market, good looking, and still find room to carry accessories? The answer is precision manufacturing and premium grade stainless steel. It gives minimum thickness and superior strength. The main downside is it costs multiple fold more than a typical plastic or silicon rubber stand. But with Maco Wing designed to be a long lasting lifestyle product, we insist on investing in the right materials and processes.”

“The top plate and hinge are designed to provide optimum landscape viewing angle of 60 degree inclination. No more sore neck from Netflix bingeing! It is equally useful in portrait mode for your video call with loved ones, stay connected has never been easier. The 3M adhesive can be attached to most phone and casing surfaces. We tested it on different phones and casings and found that the adhesion force may varies, but generally sufficient for the stand to function as intended.”

