Caviar iPhone 13 Pro “Electro” features parts of a Tesla

Caviar has announced their latest custom iPhone, Caviar iPhone 13 Pro “Electro” and the handset is apparently made using some molten body parts from a Tesla EV.

The handset is another unique device from Caviar and only 99 units of the Caviar iPhone 13 Pro will be made.

Phone 13 Pro “Electro” dedicated to Elon Musk is partially made from the body of a Tesla car. In addition to the smartphone, the collection will include a desktop bust of the founder of Tesla Motors made from the molten metal of an electric car.

The bold design of the smartphone echoes the outline of Musk’s Teslas. The centerpiece of the model – the steel-colored metal insert – is made from the remelted body of the electric car. The engravings on the aluminum panel feature a portrait of Musk, an outline of an electric car, and the Tesla logo. The insert in this model is made from copper alloy, which is the key component of electric car batteries.

The price of this model starts at 5,600 USD. Caviar will release only 99 copies worldwide.

Pricing for the new Caviar iPhone 13 Pro "Electro" smartphone starts at $5,600 and you can find out more details at the link below, there are also a range of other unique designs.

Source Caviar

