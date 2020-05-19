Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone “Billionaire” takes inspiration from the Tesla Cybertruck

Caviar has released their latest customized smartphone, the Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone “Billionaire” which ha taken its design inspiration from Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone “Billionaire” will be limited to just 99 phones and each one will cost $19,900.

In May 2020, the brand issues an updated design Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Gold & Silver Cyberphone. Its jewelry body of pure silver is made on the basis of the titanium cyberphone design. The range of decorative elements and functional buttons is made of pure 750-content gold.

This precious smartphone is equipped with firm body protection and a protective element that ensures full screen protection from mechanical damages. Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Gold & Silver Cyberphone is a sample of “smart luxury”, which present a synthesis of practicality and exclusiveness.

You can find out more details about the new Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone “Billionaire” over at their website at the link below.

