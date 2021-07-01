Pluto Square is a new enclosed self cleaning cat litter box launched via Kickstarter which has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 260 backers with 33 days remaining. The Pluto Square starts automatically cleaning minutes after your cat leaves the catalytic box and has been designed to stop splashes and control dust when your cat is performing a call of nature. Pluto Square even comes with its own phone companion application supporting both Android and iOS operating systems, allowing you to track your cat and also receive push notifications when the waste draw is full.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $189 or £137 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Pluto Square campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Pluto Square self cleaning cat litter box project view the promotional video below.

“Pluto’s core value has always centered on the ultimate health and care of cats while making products that are affordable, high-performing, convenient, and beautifully designed.Spring clean air to keep your cat happy and you in control. Eliminate odor and splash with the stepper that coordinates perfectly with the canopy. Say goodbye to dust plumes and residue from litter cleaning.”

“Pluto Square ensures your cat’s bathroom stays clean and pristine when you leave them at home. Pluto Square gives you back the hours spent each month scooping litter so you can focus on what matters most. Along with time, Pluto Square saves you from some of the stress from cleaning up after your cat and ensuring your home is odor-free. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the self cleaning cat litter box, jump over to the official Pluto Square self cleaning cat litter box campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

