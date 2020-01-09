100 City Maps weaved from cassette tapes

A unique Kickstarter campaign has launched this month by Rehyphen a pioneer in collecting discarded local cassette tapes and re-engineering them into city maps posters by weaving them together. Watch the video below to learn more about the Make /100 which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from just $15 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during March – April 2020 depending on your pledge.

“56 million kilograms of PLASTIC used to make physical cassette tapes since it first introduced to the world in 1963 and 136 million kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions was produced. — info from MIT Press. We thank all of our cassette tape donors who contribute us your pre-loved cassette tapes. We are still collecting discarded cassette tapes from all over the world. We will truly appreciate it if you could donate your cassette tape to us. For every 100 cassette tapes or more you donate, you can pick one MusicCloth® City Map poster as a reward for FREE. We truly appreciate your donation!”

