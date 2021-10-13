Carl Pei’s Nothing raises $50 million as part of Series A funding

Carl Pei’s Nothing company recently announced that they had sold more than 100,000 units of their new Nothing Ear (1) headphones and now they have announced that they have raised $50 million in funding.

The new $50 million in funding is part of its Series A extension and it is also partnering with Qualcomm for future devices.

“The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today’s sea of sameness. Users deserve better products that are simpler to use, accessible, yet look amazing,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology. We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing’s next phase of growth.”

“We are excited to help Nothing bring to life its highly anticipated ecosystem of tech products,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice-president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences.”

It looks like Nothing could end up being a successful consumer electronics company, Carl Pei had great success with his previous venture of OnePlus which he co-founded, we are looking forward to finding out what he has planned next.

Source Nothing

