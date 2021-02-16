Carl Pei’s Nothing company has bought Andy Rubin’s Essential brand

Carl Pei the co founder of OnePlus recently announced he was launching a new company called Nothing, he also revealed that his first product would be wireless headphones. Now it has been revealed that Nothing has purchased Andy Rubin’s Essential.

Andy Rubin shut down his Essential smartphone company last year, the company’s handsets did not take off and now the brand and its patents are owned by Carl Pei’s Nothing company.

9 to 5 Google recently discovered this acquisition from some filing an the UK Intellectual Property Office and the deal between the two companies was complete in January 2021.

It is not clear as yet on exactly what Carl Pei has planned for the Essential smartphone brand. It will be interesting to find out exactly what the OnePlus co-founder has planned for his new company and its first acquisition.

Source 9 to 5 Google

