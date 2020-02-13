Andy Rubin’s Essential smartphone company is shutting down

Andy Rubin launched his Essential smartphone back in 2017, unfortunately the handset did not take off and now the company is shutting down.

Essential have posted on their website that they will be shutting the company down, they will no longer be providing updates or support for the handsets. You can see a statement from the company below.

In October, we introduced Project GEM, a new mobile experience that our hardware, software and cloud teams have been building and testing for the past few years. Our vision was to invent a mobile computing paradigm that more seamlessly integrated with people’s lifestyle needs. Despite our best efforts, we’ve now taken Gem as far as we can and regrettably have no clear path to deliver it to customers. Given this, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations and shutdown Essential.

The company has announced that the security update that was released on the third of February 2020 was the last update that the handset will receive.

They have also announced that they will be shutting down Newton Mail as well, users will be able to access the service until the 30th of April 2020. You can find out more information over at their website at the link below.

Source Essential

