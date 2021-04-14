Cardlax automated wireless earbuds washer from $33

Over time audio earbuds tend to become a little disgusting and need a good clean to bring them back to their original hygienic levels. If you have been using toothbrushes, cotton buds or similar to clean your earbuds, you may be interested in the automated Cardlax earbuds washer, launched via Kickstarter this month, offering a whole new cleaning solution for your wireless earbuds.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $33 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Cardlax campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Cardlax earbuds washer project review the promotional video below.

“With the tailored high-quality, soft brush and built-in sponge that is soaked with an anti-bacterial cleaning solution, you can easily clean every corner of your wireless earphones in just 2 minutes. Stop buying tedious and time-consuming cleaning tools, Cardlax EBW can help you get rid of dirty headphones efficiently.”

“It only takes 4 steps to complete the cleaning process and it’s built to last more than 6 years. Without earwax and oily substance, the sound quality of your earphones is guaranteed and you can listen to music with comfort again.After Cardlax is done with cleaning your earphones, you will be amazed by how clean and neat they turn. They will look like the way when you first bought them!”

“You can use a 70% alcohol as the cleaner, which is absolutely harmless to your earbuds. Here is the sound test after cleaning the wireless stereo. Has the sound quality changed? Cardlax is compatible with 99% of the TWS headphones on the market.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the earbuds washer, jump over to the official Cardlax crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

