CARD20 paper thin TWS headphones from $59

Designed to provide the most portable earphones to date the CARD20 paper thin TWS headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and are equipped with 13 mm speaker drivers together with IPX4 certification and can be charged in a case that is just 0.5 inches in thickness. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the world’s slimmest TWS Bluetooth headphones which are now available to purchase priced from $59.

The Qualcomm QCC3020 chip embedded in the CARD20 is the most advanced TWS earphone chip Currently available allowing users to compare individual earbuds to their mobile devices if required. “You can connect both earbuds to your device simultaneously for stereo mode, or use either one separately for mono mode. The switch between the two is seamless without any delay or interruption. CARD20 auto-pairs to your formerly connected device the second you open the charging case with no hassle.”

“We designed CARD20 with high consideration towards fit and comfort. These half-in ear headphones were tested in more than 6000 human ears for an exceptional conformity to an individual’s ear shape that significantly improves the comfort by 83.2% and a secure seal that keeps them in place through the toughest workouts. The charging case of CARD20 has a proprietary design featuring a slit in the center of the cover for easy observation of the earbuds. It takes no more than a look at the case for you to ascertain that you are bringing both earbuds with you when you are in a hurry.”

“The case is crafted out of a whole piece of aviation aluminum and covered in a fine layer of paint that gives it a silky touch and a sleek look. The edges of the cutout is burnished for supreme precision and luster; the rotating hinges of the case are hidden and invisible when viewed from the outside; the hinges interiors and the shells of the earbuds are embellished with spiral tracks that are reminiscent of CDs, a tribute to that epoch as well as an outlook into the future.”

Source: Kickstarter

