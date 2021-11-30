Piston Pens CNC machined carbon fibre pens

Petrol heads may be interested in new CNC machined carbon fibre pens aptly named the Piston Pens created by MechatronCNC based in the United Kingdom. During the last 10 years the company has built machines and it’s experience has grown building machine parts. Now Brandon Richards has taken to Kickstarter to create a range of carbon fibre pens complete with engine cylinder stands in the form of a 4 cylinder, 6 cylinder, V6,V8,V10,V12 engines. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates).

CNC machined carbon fibre pens

“The Idea came from the love of CNC machining. Being a petrol head it was obvious that I needed to merge these two interests. The overall design represents an exploded view of an highly tuned race engine where the pistons have exploded through the head. This fictional creative vision makes for a nice display piece and functional desk tool. I originally designed Piston pens to challenge my design and machining skills. Though-out the project I have learned how to design for manufacture using my own equipment that I built. Knowing my capabilities I engineered the engine block in a way that I could easily produce good results consistently. 3D modeling CAD/CAM was critical to projects success and allowed me to check functionality before making the real components. Designed and made in the UK.”

If the Piston Pens crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Piston Pens carbon fibre pens project play the promotional video below.

“The pens are uniquely made from Carbon fibre tube which has great durability, this is then capped with anodised aluminium end pieces. Backers can choose Silver, blue, red and green anodised pen parts which is free to all rewards. When we reach our stretch goals bulk discounts allow us to improve our products for the same price. This means the higher our campaign goes the more we can give back to our backers.”

“After machining each part is washed and debured. The next step was to test the assembly which went together as expected thanks to the 3d modeling I did earlier in the process. The image below shows a cylinder head after 26 machining operations using multiple tools and fixture setups to reorientate the part.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the carbon fibre pens, jump over to the official Piston Pens crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

