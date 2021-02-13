Canoo electric pickup debuts with unique styling and features

A company called Canoo, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled a new electric pickup that has an interesting design and features. The truck features a compact design with an expandable 6 to 8-foot pickup bed. Canoo promises that the electric vehicle will have over 200 miles of driving range per charge.

It will be available with dual-motors or rear-motor only configuration. The dual-motor version produces as much as 600 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Canoo says the truck will go into production by 2023. Despite having a large eight-foot pickup bed option, the truck will feature a 112.2-inch wheelbase making it an inch shorter than a Tesla Model 3.

The overall length will be 184-inches, a whopping two feet shorter than the Ford Ranger. The truck is the third vehicle from Canoo to use its multi-purpose platform architecture. The design looks very futuristic, like something you might see in a science fiction movie. One of the more interesting features is that the battery pack is designed to be repairable, replaced, and upgraded as needed, so they don’t become outdated.

