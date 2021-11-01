Canon PowerShot PX camera is your new personal photographer

Taking photographs and recording special moments can sometimes attract your attention from the emotion of the special occasion. Canon have created a new PowerShot PX camera designed to automatically capture those unique moments in your life while you can be fully engaged and take part. The camera can also be used as a wireless web camera and is capable of capturing 11.7 megapixel images and 60p Full HD video. The camera also features a pan-and-tilt zoom lens offering 340˚ pan and 110˚ tilt 19-57mm (equivalent) zoom lens that will automatically follow the action and compose the perfect picture or video of your occasion.

Canon PowerShot PX camera automatically catches all the action

“When you want to capture life’s precious moments, but also want to be in them, the PowerShot PX is ideal – capturing natural expressions following the action and automatically framing people intelligently and creatively. It documents your precious moments and recommends the best photos and videos for you through the smartphone app.”

“Trust the PowerShot PX to capture the people and moments in your life, automatically composing photos and video with its pan and tilt lens, while you carry on being in the moment. When taking pictures of your family, there’ll be someone missing – the photographer. If that’s you, is there a way for you to be included? Enjoy your time with your family and create a lot of images using the PowerShot PX, all automatically, leaving you to enjoy the moment.”

“The PowerShot PX can go anywhere, thanks to USB-C charging and built-in Wi-Fi, which links to your smart device. Want more control? Just ask – it’s voice activated too. Just say, “Hello Pixie, take a picture”, and it’s done, hands free! Four voice commands cover useful functions like taking a video and finding other people to capture.”

Source : Canon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals