Canon MREAL S1 AR headset



Canon has created a new augmented reality headset designed for portability and taking the form of the Canon MREAL S1. The company’s latest enterprise-focused headset provides passthrough AR and can be strapped to both a head mount for hands-free viewing, or a housing meant for handheld interactions.

"The birth of the smallest and lightest video see-through AR device in MREAL history. We have reviewed the overall system configuration, including software, to support mobile workstations. The evolution of spatial feature alignment using Canon's image processing technology has reduced customer installation costs and improved portability." Translated from Canon Japan website.



"You can choose the usage style according to the case. We have prepared a head-mounted style that is effective for work verification using both hands, and a handheld style that is effective for easy experience at exhibitions. The two usage styles reflect customer feedback and research on Canon's usability to improve comfort and realize a smart experience style." Translated from Canon Japan website.



Unfortunately no details on pricing or worldwide availability have been released as yet by Canon but the sooner more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always. Although similar to its previous AR headsets the MREAL S1 is likely to be a Japan-only device.

Source : Road To VR : Canon

