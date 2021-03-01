Camouflaged Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo appears in another video

last week we got to see a video of the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the car was heavily camouflaged as it has yet to be made official.

Now Porsche has released a another teaser video for the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo which can be seen below.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is designed for a new kind of adventure; an all-electric one. Join us at our Development Centre in Weissach to get up close and personal as the car showcases its supremely confident capabilities, both on and off-road.

The flexible, versatile Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has already racked up nearly one million test kilometres around the globe. Watch as it takes on smooth track and muddy lanes, charges across rocky ground and tackles watery fords.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Porsche

