MindShift camera bag has a rotating camera pouch

Photographers searching for an easy way to access the gear and camera while out and about, may be interested in a new innovative backpack called the MindShift, equipped with a rotating storage compartment to allow easy access to your camera when needed.

Available in 22,34 or 50 L sizes, the camera backpack is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $199 offering an $80 saving off the recommended retail price of $279. Delivery is expected to take place before the end of the year and a wider variety of different pledge options are available for photographers to choose from.

“How many times have you passed up a photo opportunity because you didn’t want to stop and take off your backpack to get your camera out? With the Rotation backpack, you can access your camera gear in seconds ­— without taking off the backpack. Simply rotate the integrated belt pack to the front of your body and BOOM! Your camera is at your fingertips. Snap the shot, slide the belt pack back in and you’re on your way!”

“The original Rotation180 Backpack has proven itself in the field, earning the accolades and awards to prove it. Now, this next generation Rotation backpack series features improved features and functionality, making it the most amazing photo-centric adventure pack on the market today. We invented rotation180 technology so that photographers can take faster photographs, to capture moments that otherwise would have been lost. “

For more details, full specifications and videos providing a further look at individual design options

Source : Kickstarter

