Cadillac teases CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing performance cars ahead of the official reveal

The official reveal of the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing is set to happen tonight at 7 PM via a live stream directly from the Cadillac website or Twitter page. While details, images, and specifications will be released tonight, Cadillac did tease its performance cars with a 60-second video clip during the Rolex 24 at Daytona over the weekend.

The video highlights the racing inspiration for the new cars using Cadillac racing footage during the 50s at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That racing footage was projected along stretches of the track and directly on the vehicles. The highlight was at the end of the video when the cars were seen in full light without camouflage for the first time.

After the live unveiling tonight at 7 PM, those interested will have the opportunity to reserve one of the first 250 CT4-V or CT5-V cars via the Reserve Yours page on Cadillac.com. Those cars will certainly go fast so anyone interested should be ready. Both vehicles will be available in late summer 2021.

