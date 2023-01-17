BAD Canvas professional framework for Business Aware Design

Entrepreneurs and business executives looking for a way to build successful products services and companies, may be interested in a new holistic design tool called the BAD Canvas. Designed to help the process more seamless the deck of cards can be positioned anywhere from wall to desktop to help flesh out your ideas, prompting you to make decisions about key criteria.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $73 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“BAD stands for Business Aware Design and it is a tool that helps you design while keeping a business approach in mind. Made up of 41 cards and a manual, BAD is the tool that allows you to get an overall view of any project and to understand how to find your place in the market and create value. Using BAD is very easy: you just place the cards wherever suits you – tables, floors, doors, or any other available surface – then you proceed to fill the structure using post-it.”

Business Aware Design

“After years as creative leaders and entrepreneurs, we realized that in order to create a product that works, it is not enough to design while only keeping in mind the users, their needs and possible solutions. To make a product or service sustainable from a financial point of view, you must take the business aspect into consideration. So we partnered with Studiolabo, one of the most important design firms in Italy, and we developed a tool with one main goal in mind: to dramatically increase the chances of your business or project to be profitable and successful.”

With the assumption that the BAD Canvas crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the BAD Canvas professional framework for Business Aware Design. project view the promotional video below.

“In making you connect the three most important areas of design – USERS, COMPETITORS AND BUSINESS MODEL – BAD helps you design consciously avoiding any waste of time, money and resources both for you, your company or the company you work for.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the professional framework for Business Aware Design., jump over to the official BAD Canvas crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





