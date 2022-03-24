4 Tech Solutions to Make Your Business Run More Smoothly

In today’s fast-paced markets, it’s hard to find a business that doesn’t rely on some form of technology. Software and hardware innovations make it possible for companies to increase productivity and deliver goods and services more efficiently. From IoT devices to cloud-based applications, many ongoing developments from the tech world are equipping businesses to do more.

Because so many tech solutions exist, decision-makers often have trouble figuring out which ones will benefit their businesses the most. Choosing which technologies to add to your mix is about priorities. However, it also helps to know what solutions have the potential to make your operations run more smoothly. Let’s take a look at four of them.

1. Data Monitoring and Reliability Tools

More than ever, companies rely on data to get the job done. Marketing communications, financials, hiring decisions, and product developments are all becoming data-driven. At the same time, the number of information sources and the complexity of information systems are increasing. Businesses aren’t just using one database or a single server.

In some cases, employees across an organization access information through various cloud-based apps. Some of that data might be stored on a server located within the building. Other pieces of it come from a corporate or main office across the country. And additional information is fed through an external vendor that hosts data offsite.

Multiple systems and databases increase a company’s capabilities, but this complexity also introduces several potential failure points. More information also heightens the chance that errors, duplications, and discrepancies will occur. That’s why data observability tools are essential for any business with intricate data pipelines. Observability solutions monitor data flows, send alerts about problems before they cause failures, and help teams pinpoint issues within minutes.

2. Mobile Commerce Solutions

Mobile commerce activities are expected to represent 44.2% of online sales in the U.S. by 2025. Whether it’s shopping on a smartphone or upgrading service plans through an app, consumers are taking advantage of mobile conveniences. While your employees might be working on computers, customers aren’t always using them to visit your website. Consumers are also relying on mobile apps and payment options when they reach the register.

The shift toward m-commerce is making responsive web design software a must. Some companies use design features within a content management solution. Other businesses work with outside web developers who use open-source e-commerce platforms. Whichever is the case, the design solutions enable the creation of web pages that respond to various devices. The pages automatically adjust the placement of words and images for optimal viewing on smartphones, tablets, or desktops.

However, reaching mobile audiences doesn’t stop with responsive web pages. More business leaders are also quickly realizing they need apps. It’s much easier to launch an app than it is to try to navigate a webpage through a mobile browser. Consumers can use such apps to access accounts, pay bills, and place takeout orders. Companies also have a cost-effective way to promote products and communicate with customers. Therefore, app design software is just as essential as responsive web solutions.

3. Inventory Management and Asset-Tracking Applications

Businesses that sell physical products need to know how much inventory to keep on hand. When there’s too much stock, the result is waste and unnecessary expense. But when there isn’t enough, sales opportunities are lost, and customer satisfaction plummets.

Inventory management solutions give business owners the power to see which products are moving and which ones aren’t. Analytics provide insights into seasonal demand changes, price change effects, and turnover cycles. Optimizing your supply chain and product flow isn’t something that has to take weeks anymore. You can make faster and more accurate inventory decisions with historical and real-time information.

Likewise, asset-tracking tools help companies improve the use of internal resources. While it’s true that asset-tracking methods keep tabs on the locations of devices and equipment, analytics support managerial decisions. For example, fleet vehicle–tracking software can reveal fuel consumption, driving patterns, and delivery times. Information like this may lead to decisions that reduce employees’ drive times, cut fuel costs, and eliminate service bottlenecks.

4. Collaboration Software

Recent surveys reveal that 68% of global knowledge workers prefer hybrid schedules. Employees are seeking opportunities where they only come into the office part-time. The rest of the week, they’re working from home or another location of choice.

What this means is that remote work tools, including collaboration software, are something businesses need to get serious about. Remote and hybrid work simply isn’t as streamlined without online onboarding applications and integrated communication and project management software. Sending documents back and forth through email and endless phone conversations aren’t as productive. Employees need a centralized way to keep in touch with all colleagues at all times.

Remote work tools also ensure work can continue when someone can’t make it into the office. Even if an employee prefers to come in, life and extenuating circumstances happen. Dangerous storms, COVID exposure, road closures, and personal responsibilities can become obstacles to in-person work. When companies have remote tools in place, it’s easier for employees to instantly set up shop at home.

Conclusion

Running a smooth operation is a top goal of many business owners. Wasteful spending, downtime, and lost revenue are some of the things that can derail performance goals. Tech solutions, such as data observability and inventory management tools, help businesses keep on track. Technology that optimizes internal resources, customer reach, and employee productivity allows companies to make huge strides toward efficiency.

